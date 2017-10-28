Angola: Minister Defends "Open" Dialogue for Better Protection of Sports Equipment

Lubango — Angolan minister of Youth and Sports Ana Paula Sacramento Neto Friday in Lubango, southern Huila province, defended open dialogue to ensure adequate treatment of the country's infrastructures and whose their physical structures show degradation.

The incumbent minister said so at the end of her visit to the local Tundavala National Stadium and three pavilions located in Nossa Senhora do Monte.

According to her, it is not enough to rehabilitate, but we need to create conditions for a permanent maintenance of the infrastructure to avoid deterioration.

The official referred to a broad consultative council integrated by all sports federations and associations which will hold soon a meeting to find solutions to the improvement of sports infrastructures.

This is the minister's first visit to Huíla since she was appointed by President, João Lourenço.

The minister is being accompanied by the secretary of state of the sector, Carlos Almeida, vice governor of Huila, Maria João Chipalavela.