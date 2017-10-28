Kenya: IEBC Postpones Election in Nyanza Counties

The independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has postponed the elections in four Nyanza counties from Saturday to a yet to be announced date for security reasons.

At the same time, IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati has announced that repeat election will continue as scheduled on Saturday in selected polling stations in Fafi and Turkana where the exercise was affected by security issues and adverse weather conditions.

The commission had on Thursday said that it would hold repeat elections in Kisumu, Siaya, Migori and Homa Bay counties where the exercise failed to take off due to violent confrontation between protesters and police officers.

According to Chebukati, of the 40,883 polling stations, elections are yet to be held in 3,635 polling stations with 1,770,475 voters, 9 per cent of registered voters.

"The commission has deliberated on the various incidents happening in some parts of the country and has postponed the election scheduled to take place tomorrow (Saturday, October 26) to a further date to be announced," said Mr Chebukati.