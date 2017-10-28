27 October 2017

Kenya: Photo of Weeping Police Officer Moves Kenyans

Photo: The Nation
The photo of an unidentified weeping police officer.
By Hilary Kimuyu

A picture of an anti-riot police officer in full riot gear shedding tears has moved Kenyans on social media in the wake of a presidential election marred by voter boycott, wide scale violence and police brutality.

The picture which has been shared multiple times on social media left many people wondering what was going on in the unidentified officer's mind and why he was weeping.

Here is what Kenyans on Twitter had to say about the photo:

I don't know what's going on but this photo captured my attention! 😭😥 Please God make these elections disappear #KenyaPoll ©👉 @BrianInganga pic.twitter.com/fAnoKJ7B00

-- JanetMachuka.Com (@janetmachuka_) October 27, 2017

#KenyaPoll what would make a man, sorry, policeman cry? Only @FredMatiangi will tell pic.twitter.com/9SAELDPOJu

-- Gideon Kioko_Pst (@Kioko_Pst) October 27, 2017

In his soul searching I don't know what was going on in him but indeed this photo captured the royalty to duty than his feelings!#KenyaPoll pic.twitter.com/Kfg0UMpU9l

-- DENNIS MOSOTA ONSARE (@denisonsare) October 27, 2017

Kenya's situation in one picture. #KenyaPoll #ElectionBoycottKE #BirthdayNiWewe 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hKQdJDHjT5

-- Collins Ogutu (@CollinSportika) October 27, 2017

Our officers too are tayad , emotional ,angry and fed up . Wanatumiwa vibaya and ths madness must stop ! pic.twitter.com/00Fn3Fas2u

-- Leon Lidigu (@LeonLidigu) October 27, 2017

no need 2 engage in riots, we r als humns, ur work is 2 maintain peace nt 2 force peace in u #KenyaPoll #ElectionsBoycottKE #Kivumbi2017 pic.twitter.com/kc3E8EkYvq

-- moha sam (@mohasamuel) October 27, 2017

