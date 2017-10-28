South Africa: 6 Prisoners Escape From Maximum Prison in Makhado After Riot

Police are investigating cases of arson, malicious damage to property and escaping from custody after six prisoners broke out from Kutama Sinthumule maximum prison following a riot.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said prisoners at the facility "went on the rampage, torched and damaged some of the prison facilities" on Thursday night.

"The situation was reported late last night and it carried on until the early hours of this morning," Mojapelo said on Friday.

He said members of the public order police, the tactical response team and visible policing units were deployed to stabilise the situation.

"[A] preliminary head count was conducted and it was then discovered that about six prisoners had escaped," said Mojapelo.

The prison was in the process of establishing the escapees' ages and their offences.

He asked members of the public with information that could lead to the escapees' arrests to call the police on 08600 10111.

Source: News24