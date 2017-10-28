South Africa: Dlamini-Zuma Presented to King Zwelithini As a 'Leader of Leaders'

The ANC Women's League on Friday visited the palace of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini to introduce Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as their candidate for the ANC's presidency position, ahead of the ruling party's elective conference in December.

Before a private meeting, he gave ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini, Dlamini-Zuma and ANCWL NEC member Edna Molewa a cow as a welcome gift when they arrived at Osuthu Royal Palace in Nongoma, in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Dlamini presented him with a brown envelope which she said was for "tea for the king and his children".

She said the aim of their visit was to introduce Dlamini-Zuma.

"We as women have recognised that Dr Dlamini-Zuma can lead the country with respect. She is a leader of leaders and a mother of mothers," said Dlamini.

The women's league presented him with a cake, a pile of blankets and mugs with former ANC president Oliver Tambo's face, as their visit coincided with Tambo's 100 birthday.

Zwelithini used the visit to express how heartbreaking it was to see ANC members killing each other in KwaZulu-Natal.

He suggested that there was no need to set up commissions to investigate political killings in the province but the ANC needed to resolve its own problems.

KZN premier Willies Mchunu had set up the Moerane Commission in October 2016 to investigate political killings in the province.

South Africa us 'burning'

"KwaZulu-Natal is on fire. It's burning. It breaks my heart to see members of the same organisation killing each other in broad daylight," shared Zwelithini.

"The ANC, which is governing the country now, should recognise that there's no South Africa without KwaZulu-Natal, and solve its problems," he said.

"Their fighting shows weakness in the party. Speak to your children and tell them to stop the killings," he said.

He also said South Africa was "burning".

"It is engulfed in huge flames and the women should play a pivotal role in reducing the flames so that everyone could be able to gather around it and feel its warmth."

Dlamini-Zuma told Zwelithini that they would use his words of wisdom and advice.

