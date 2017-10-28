Uganda: Age Limit Consultation Money a Bribe - Bobi Wine

Photo: Bobi Wine

Bobi Wine

Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine has joined a group of legislators who have rejected the Shs 29 million consultation money on the age limit bill.

Addressing the media today from his home in Magere, Bobi Wine said after thinking it out and in consultation with his people, he has decided to send back the money to the creditor, Parliament.

"I want our people to know that this is a bribe. When term limits were being removed all Members of Parliament were given Shs 5 million. Many of them have never healed from that grave grave injustice done to Ugandans.

And at the same time now we're being given Shs 29 million even when the government knows that we do not need that money. That money is a bribe and I refused to even touch it. I have written to the bank instructing them to take back that money", he said.

He said the money was wired to his account on October 24. On Tuesday this week, Parliament wired Shs 29 million to each MP's account to be used for consultations on the Constitution Amendment (No.2) Bill 2017.

The bill before the committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, seeks to amend the presidential age limit capped at 75 years. If passed, It would allow President Museveni, who turns 76 at the next election in 2021, to extend his rule.

Parliament had sought for the funds from ministry of Finance, which roundly rejected the request saying the consultation money was never budgeted for and government had no money. It advised Parliament to divert some its funds that had already been allocated. According to Parliament's director of communications, Chris Obore, Shs 13 billion was diverted from the MPs' emoluments to facilitate the MPs' consultations.

"The money that was sent to my account, I consider it misappropriation of resources since as Parliament we budget for money for different sectors. But when we see taxpayers being used for purposes that are irresponsible, we do not stand for that", he said.

"Yes, I've heard people saying that it is taxpayers money, I should bring it to the constituency but then I would be completing the chain of misallocation of resources. As you are well aware consultations can go on even without that hefty amount of money.

It is like somebody sending you to town and giving Shs 1 million for transport. That is wrong. As Members of Parliament, we're supposed to advise and act as leaders. When leaders do something right, we applaud them and when they do something wrong we condemn it and direct them to the right path", he added.

Kyagulanyi says he said he is taking back the money because, the source of that money is unknown since government has been claiming that there was no money. He cited the time when when the only cancer machine broke down last year and could not be replaced. He also said the Local Council (LC) elections are going to be conducted "in the most backward manner" by lining up behind candidates because government said there is no money.

Kyagulanyi also said he could not accept a double payment because Shs 1.4 million is paid to him every month as facilitation for consultations. Accepting the Shs 29 million, yet he is already paid for consultation would tantamount to corruption he said.

'TRICK MONEY'

Kyagulanyi further said many of his constituents were advising him to get the money and use it to buy money medicine in the constituency or even give it to charity to help those in need.

However according to the Kyadondo East MP, legally speaking when money is given for a particular cause, it should never be diverted for other causes, however beneficial as you can one charged.

"So I did not want to give this government reason to charge us for any trumped up charges, so we decided to send it back.

Some MPs like Kampala Central MP Muhammad Nsereko said they will give the money to charity as taking it back to government would be handing it back to the "same vultures to steal it".

Other MPs who have publicly declared to have taken back the money include Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda (Kira), Moses Kasibante (Rubaga North), Angellina Osegge (Soroti Woman), Muwanga Kivumbi (Butambala), Medard Ssegona (Busiro East), William Nzoghu (Busongora North) among others.