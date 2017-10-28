27 October 2017

Uganda: Radio and Weasel to Celebrate Ten Years in the Music Industry

Photo: Radio and Weasel
Radio and Weasel.
By Felix Eupal

On Wednesday afternoon, Uganda's dynamic duo, Radio and Weasel, hosted journalists at Kyadondo rugby club to answer a few questions concerning their upcoming tenth anniversary.

The Magnetic hit singers were high-spirited as they revealed they are ready to celebrate their music journey thus far with their fans who have always supported them.

"We want to give you fire on that day because that is what we know best. Thanks for the support and always allowing us to entertain you," Radio said.

For Weasel, the singing duo has every reason to celebrate because many music groups come and go.

"We are very excited, and can't wait to entertain all our fans," he said. "We are one of the longest-surviving music duos in Africa, and that is reason to celebrate."

The much-anticipated concert will take place on Friday, November 3, at Kyadondo rugby grounds. Tickets will cost Shs 20,000 and Shs 50,000.

The concert is organised by promoter Balaam with support from MTN Uganda, Bell Lager and Coca-Cola.

