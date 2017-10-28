27 October 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya Poll Agency Calls Off Repeat Vote in Western Counties

Photo: Nairobi News
Polling clerks at a voting station in Kitui county on October 26, 2017.

Kenya's electoral commission has called off repeat presidential election in four counties in western opposition strongholds.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati said Friday a new date would be announced later.

The commission had postponed voting in Kisumu, Homa Bay, Siaya and Migori counties to Saturday after the exercise failed to take place on Thursday.

Polling clerks failed to show up, citing threats on their lives with protesting youths barricading voting centres to prevent delivery of ballots.

Police engaged the protesters in running battles on election day boycotted by the opposition.

