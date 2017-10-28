Nigeria: 10 Takeaways From Nigerian Senate This Week

The need to probe circumstances surrounding the recall of fugitive ex-pension boss Abdulrasheed Maina kick-started legislative business at the Senate this week.

The lawmakers also deliberated on diverse issues of national importance in the course of the week.

Below are the top highlights of Nigerian Senate this week:

Tuesday

- The Senate drafted the Chairmen and Vice- chairman of committees on Interior, Judiciary, Anti-corruption and Public Service Establishment to "determine the circumstances surrounding Mr. Maina's return to the country and how he was reinstated to the service and got promoted to the post of Director after dismissal."

- "Tragically, not only did he return, he returned to an elevated position. This is an insult to all civil servants who are doing their work diligently. For me it's a sad moment. We cannot be saying we are fighting corruption and continue to allow this." - Chief Whip, Olusola Adeyeye, Osun-APC on Maina.

- The Senate mandated its Committee on Banking, Communications, Capital Market and National Security to investigate the management and utilisation of $1.2 billion debt crisis rocking Etisalat, now known as 9mobile.

- The Senate asked its Committee on Privatisation to summon National Council on Privitisation, NCP and Bureau of Public Enterprises, BPE, to get a comprehensive report of current privatisation status of Federal Government's public enterprises carried out by them.

Wednesday

- The Senate committee urged the Auditor General of the Federation, Anthony Ayine, to submit the 'already due' 2016 Annual Audit Report.

- Isa Misau, Bauchi-APC accused the Inspector General of Police, IGP Idris Ibrahim of donating two Sports Utility Vehicles, SUVs to the First Lady, Aisha Buhari under illegal circumstances. Mrs. Buhari swiftly denied this.

- "Today, in my state we live in perilous time and vicissitude. The social media and newspapers have been awash few days with unfortunate incident of a civil servant who committed suicide upon receiving information that his wife gave birth to triplets," - Dino Melaye, Kogi-APC on Kogi workers.

- Forty Nigerian senators donated 1,260 bags of rice to civil servants in Kogi State.

- Senators agreed to summon various agencies of government responsible for scholarship to Nigerian students abroad to meet with the Senate President with a view to bringing the plight of the students to an end.

Thursday

- Security officials attached to Aso Rock Presidential Villa on Thursday night blocked National Assembly principal officers from gaining entrance to the complex. The officers, who were at the Villa on the invitation of President Muhammadu Buhari for a dinner, were stopped at the Pilot gate.