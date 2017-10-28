Kenya: From Slums to the CBD Life Slowly Returning to Normal After Repeat Poll

Nairobi — The ash from burnt tyres, torched market stalls and broken glasses are still visible on major streets of Nairobi's informal sectors following the repeat presidential election, which was boycotted by Raila Odinga, the opposition chief.

On Friday, a Capital FM News spot check established that though no more demonstrations were held, tension remains high in most of the areas where Odinga enjoys massive support.

Like in Kibera, Olympic area, where it was a boiling point of Thursday's running battles between police and residents, it was all calm but huge groups of youths had formed as early as 8am and could be seen talking in low tones.

But in the surrounding areas, it was a beehive of activities for some, trying to shake off the past and focus into the future.

"We are fatigued," a barber opening his shop hurriedly said.

Another person, this time a vendor, said, "Emotions are very high. President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga should embrace dialogue... have they not always referred to each other as brothers?"

It is a question majority of Kenyans, more so those below average economically would wish to be answered.

In Mathare, the situation was not any different.

Youths were seen in small groups in what seemed as an intense debate but it was all calm.

This could be also a worrying indicator of the spiraling unemployment levels in Kenya, where majority of the residents in slums and are often used by politicians to cause chaos.

But in Kawangware area, specifically Congo and Area 56, hundreds of youths were out in the streets and were easily excited when they saw camera's and were ready to vent out their 'grievances', which were quite detailed.

"We want another election to be held," some would shout during the uncoordinated interview.

-Back to Nairobi's CBD-

Within Nairobi Central Business District, life is slowly picking.

No major was recorded during and after the election.

While in the slum dwellers made emotive pronouncements, those within the CBD majority within the middle calls used a more reconciliatory tone during their interviews with Capital News.

To end the current stalemate, the called for dialogue between President Kenyatta and Odinga saying it is beyond, "us Kenyans. People are along their tribe and political affiliations."

"I would wish we settle very fast so that we can go back to our businesses. We have been destabilized since the electioneering period has not ended," Duke Ayiema said.

He added that, "now that Kenyans have voted, the politicians need to settle and we move on with the economy. The best thing is to announce the elected leader, who should extend an olive hand to the rest of the leaders."

For Sivulia Achana, "it is time four leaders seat down and talk because we can't say us down here can make any difference if they cannot agree on anything."

"These two people have no problem. They should give us the same Kenya they found... The same fabric found, the founding fathers brought, they should give us the same fabric back that is not torn like it is today where some people think they are better than others."