South Africa: 2 Dead, 14 Injured After Truck and Taxi Collide

Two women have been killed and fourteen others injured on Friday afternoon when a taxi and truck collided on the Holfontein Road in Etwatwa, Benoni.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics, along with other services, had found the wrecked taxi in the middle of the road at around 12:15 on Friday afternoon.

"The truck was found parked a short distance away on the side of the road. Both vehicles had sustained a large amount of damage in the collision."

"Upon closer inspection, paramedics found the bodies of two woman lying trapped inside of the taxi. Unfortunately, both women had already succumbed to their multiple injuries.

"Nothing more could be done for them and they were declared dead on the scene," he said.

Meiring said the driver of the taxi was found lying trapped inside the vehicle while approximately 13 others were found either in the taxi or were walking around on the scene.

"Assessments showed that the taxi driver and two other women had sustained critical injuries while eleven others had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate," he said.

Meiring said the fire service had to use the jaws-of-life equipment to free the driver from the vehicle, while paramedics treated the patients and provided the critically injured with advanced life support interventions.

He said once treated, the patients were transported to various hospitals for further treatment.

"The driver of the truck fortunately escaped injury," he said.

Meiring said the exact cause of the collision was not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

