Nigeria: Lagos Hots Up, As African Stars Gear Up for AFRIMA

As stakeholders in the continent's music industry gear up for this year's All Africa Music Festival (AFRIMA), music superstars, Salif Keita (Mali), Fally Ipupa (DRC), Femi Kuti (Nigeria), Wizkid (Nigeria), Young Paris (DRC), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Sheyi Shey (Nigeria), Bussine (Gabon), Bebe Cool (Uganda), 2Baba (Nigeria), Venessa Mdee (Tanzania), Sheyi Shay (Nigeria), Nasty C (South Africa), Sarkodie (Ghana), Fnaire (Morroco), Eddy Kenzo (Uganda), Ibitssam Tiskat (Morocco), Emtee (South Africa) and over 700 African superstars have been confirmed by the African Union Commission, AUC and the international Committee of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) to attend the main events of AFRIMA 2017.

The Main events are The Africa Music Business Roundtable, AMBR, (November 10) at 9:30am at the Ballroom, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, the AFRIMA Music Village (November 10) at 6PM at the Waterfront, Bar Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos, and the Main Awards Ceremony (November 12) at 4PM at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Other artistes such as Chess Nthussi (Kenya), Ebony (Ghana), Timaya (Nigeria), Montess (Cameroon), Niniola (Nigeria), Babes Woduno (South Africa), Tay Grin (Malawi), Nsoki (Angola), Olamide (Nigeria), Big Nelo (Angola), Shatta Wale (Ghana), Cheba Maria (Algeria), Runtown (Nigeria), Amanda Black (South Africa), Kiff No Beat (Cote D'ivoire), Reniss (Cameroon), Small Doctor (Nigeria), Mura K. E (Kenya) are also listed for performances at the AFRIMA Music Village (November 10) and the Main Awards Ceremony (November 12).

The AFRIMA Music Village, where over 40 music artistes will be performing live, is the Africa's biggest open concert. Entry is AFRIMA T-shirts, which are available on www.afrima.org, www.ariiyaticktes.com, nairabox.com, and other designated outlets.

Music executives and music business brands will engage, brainstorm and network at the Africa Music Roundtable. The Africa Music Roundtable with the theme, Digital Takeover, Shaping the Future of African Music, will bring together top international music brands, label executives and music artistes to chart a continental strategy for the African music in the digital age.

Speakers at the AFRIMA event are the General Manager, Sony Music, West Africa; Micheal Ugwu; Board Chairman of the Moshito Music Conference and Exhibition, South Africa; Dr Sipho Sithole, and Head of Public Relations and Special Projects, Universal Music; Ms Hadja Kobele, Brahim El Mazned, artistic director, Africa Middle East Music Meeting, and Rab Bakari, an international music label executive at Mixerpot LLC. Attendance to AMBR at the Ballroom Eko Hotel and Suites on Friday 10th of November by 9:30 is subject to registration on the AFRIMA website, www.afrima.org.

Meanwhile, the main awards ceremony is a celebration of Africa by rewarding the creativity and originality of African artistes and songwriters with the luxury 23.9 carat Gold plaited AFRIMA trophy. It is a colourful, surprise and performance packed event graced by music stars, industry legends, captains of industries, diplomats, government officials, music lovers across the continent. The event will be broadcast across 84 Countries across Africa. Tickets are available at the AFRIMA website and other designated outlets.