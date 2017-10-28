28 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Former Springbok Dr Cecil Moss Dies

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former Springbok wing Cecil Moss passed away at the age of 92 on Friday.

Moss played four Tests at wing for South Africa against the 1949 All Blacks - a series the Springboks won 4-0 on home soil.

Moss, who was the oldest living Springbok until his death, was also head coach of the Boks in the 1980s.

Educated at South African College Schools (SACS), Moss developed close involvement with the University of Cape Town and played rugby for Western Province.

He was also a qualified medical doctor (anaesthetist) and was part of the medical team who removed the heart from the first heart transplant donor, Denise Darvall in 1967.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

2 Dead, 14 Injured After Truck and Taxi Collide

Two women have been killed and fourteen others injured on Friday afternoon when a taxi and truck collided on the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.