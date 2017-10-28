South Africa: Former Springbok Dr Cecil Moss Dies

Former Springbok wing Cecil Moss passed away at the age of 92 on Friday.

Moss played four Tests at wing for South Africa against the 1949 All Blacks - a series the Springboks won 4-0 on home soil.

Moss, who was the oldest living Springbok until his death, was also head coach of the Boks in the 1980s.

Educated at South African College Schools (SACS), Moss developed close involvement with the University of Cape Town and played rugby for Western Province.

He was also a qualified medical doctor (anaesthetist) and was part of the medical team who removed the heart from the first heart transplant donor, Denise Darvall in 1967.

