South Africa: Fees Comission Report Expected to Be Finalised Within the Week - Presidency

The Fees Commission report is expected to be finalised within the week, the Presidency said on Saturday.

The report will be released "immediately" after it has been processed, the Presidency confirmed in a statement.

The final report was received by President Jacob Zuma on August 30.

"The Presidency has been working on the report since the date the President received it. The Presidency is now finalising the processing of the report which requires, among other things, that the Presidency consult with the relevant ministers to ensure that government is ready to implement the President's decision as soon he releases the report."

Consultations with relevant ministries are at an advanced stage, the Presidency said.

A commission of inquiry - chaired by Justice Arthur Heher - was established in January to investigate the feasibility of free higher education in South Africa.

"The Commission was expected to complete its work within the period of 18 months [but] could not finish [within the] period, which warranted that the President extend its term until 30 June 2017," the Presidency said.

News24 previously reported that the Commission's terms of reference include looking at the financial sustainability and institutional autonomy of universities; and assessing the roles government, universities, the private sector, and students should play in funding higher education.

Source: News24