Zimbabwe: Sungura Ace Macheso Out of UK Show

Sungura maestro Alick Macheso is no longer part of the bill for a UK show featuring Chimurenga guru Thomas Mukanya Mapfumo, it has emerged.

Macheso was supposed to join the US-based Mukanya for the show this Saturday at Athena Hall in Leicester.

However, organisers PHAB entertainment said the Sungura ace and his band were no longer travelling to the UK due to delays in processing their visas.

The show has been rocked by organisational hiccups after Mukanya's camp initially issued a statement saying he had pulled out of the gig.

The Chimurenga legend later had a change of heart after "outstanding issues" with the promoters were reportedly addressed.

Mapfumo issued a video via social media Friday, telling fans he was already airborne on his way to the UK.