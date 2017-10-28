Uganda: MP Bows to Pressure From Residents, Joins Anti-Age Limit Campaign

Mubende — Mubende Municipality Member of Parliament Anthony Ssemuli has bowed to pressure from the majority of residents in the area to oppose the planned lifting of the presidential age limit from the Constitution.

During one of the consultative meetings he organised at Androves Hotel in Kisenkende Village ,Mubende Town on Friday, which was mostly attended by councillors, Mr Ssemuli found difficult time to convince residents to support the removal of the age limit.

Realising that he was peddling an unpopular idea, Mr Ssemuli said since it is the position of majority of people; he would not go against their position.

The meeting was attended by one hundred and ten people, including Municipal and division councillors as well as Division chairpersons in Mubende Municipality.

"I am here because of you and your word is final. In all the meetings I have conducted so far, people's views are the same .If the anonymous decision is that Article 102(b) of the Constitution shouldn't be amended, how can I oppose it," he said.

He, however, warned some fellow politicians in the area who are trying to direct him to take an unpopular position.

"There are some people, mainly from my party [NRM] who had started directing me on how to handle this issue. Others are blaming me for not openly supporting the proposed amendment but I will not allow anybody to give me orders," he said. "This is my constituency and no one should direct me on what to do . It is very bad, unethical and unprofessional."

Ever since the debate on scrapping age limit started, Mr Ssemuli had never stated his position.

During a recent caucus meeting of the MPs from the ruling National Resistance Movement, the majority agreed to back the scrapping of Article 102 (b), which caps the presidential age at 75 years.

The amendment is seen by most commentators as an attempt to allow President Yoweri Museveni, who will be 77 years, to contest again in 2021, when Ugandans go to polls.

Mubende District is one of the areas in Uganda where Mr Museveni has over the years been enjoying considerable support.