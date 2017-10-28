28 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: War Veterans Plan 'Crunch Rally' in Fresh Campaign Targeting Mugabe - Report

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: New Zimbabwe
President Robert Mugabe and war veterans cartoon.

A faction of Zimbabwe's ex-freedom fighters is reportedly planning a "crunch rally" in Harare next week - in what has been described as "a fresh campaign targeting President Robert Mugabe".

According to NewsDay, the rally was set to "consolidate their (war veterans) position in the Zanu-PF succession conundrum and provide a clear idea of where the country is going".

The rally was also meant to pre-empt First Lady Grace Mugabe's interface rally with apostolic sect members in the capital.

Reports indicated that the war veterans who used to be staunch Mugabe defenders had in recent years become his most aggressive critics.

In 2016 they declared that they no longer wanted the nonagenarian to lead the southern African country.

They demanded that Mugabe cedes power to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, NewsDay said.

Source: News24

Zimbabwe

Brace for Zimbabwe Dollar Return - Ex- Finance Minister

People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Tendai Biti has warned that President Robert Mugabe's government will soon… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.