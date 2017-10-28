South Africa: UCT Extends Suspension of Face-to-Face Lectures Next Week

Following a week of disruptions at the University of Cape Town, the UCT executive has decided to extend the suspension of face-to-face learning for Monday and Tuesday.

The university said in a statement released on Saturday that the executive was still not satisfied that it could guarantee a peaceful environment in which classroom learning could take place and had extended the suspension of face-to-face lectures on main, middle, lower and Hiddingh campuses on Monday the 30th of October and Tuesday the 31st.

"Course conveners will do their best to ensure that all learning material is nevertheless delivered through other means, including blended and online learning. Course conveners will also communicate if and how assessments and tests will be conducted, and whether practicals and tutorials will proceed as normal or in varied formats," the statement read.

The university would remain open and the majority of operations would continue, including the libraries, which would remain open, and the Jammie shuttle service would be operational.

"UCT operations (PASS and academic staff) will remain open. However, line managers will make operational decisions taking into account safety issues and exposure to significant stress arising out of location-specific protest activity. They may redirect staff to work from other venues or from home".

Exams will take place

The university said the executive continued to engage with the SRC in an attempt to reach agreement to resume all operations at UCT.

"Regardless of how long classes are shifted to other modes of teaching and learning, the executive is determined that the exams in November will take place as planned and that it can provide the necessary security required, if still needed".

The university on Thursday applied to the High Court to grant an urgent interdict preventing disruption of UCT's operations.

"UCT is not seeking to interdict students for protest action. It is seeking to interdict anyone who perpetrates unlawful protest action,"

The matter is set to be heard on October 30 2017.

Source: News24