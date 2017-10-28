28 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ruto - We Expect Uhuru to Be Sworn in

Tagged:

Related Topics

By David Kwalimwa

Deputy President William Ruto has differed with the Cable News Network (CNN) news channel over the exact turnout in the repeat presidential election.

In an interview on Saturday, the DP insisted 40 percent of registered voters had participated in the polls.

The American news channel however insisted that the turnout was at 33 percent.

"The history of low turnouts in repeat elections and especially where there is a boycott is clear," said Ruto.

MILITIA GROUPS

"But in our case 91 percent of those who voted for President Kenyatta in August have turned up and made the same decision. We now expect Preisdent Kenyatta o be sworn in."

Ruto also accused Opposition leader Raila Odinga of sponsoring militia groups.

"There is a percentage of voters that was denied a chance to vote. I challenge our opponent to remove the organised militia blocking the delivery of voting material and we will know for sure if those affected want to vote or not."

President Kenyatta is well ahead in the repeat elections with a votes tally of more than 95 percent even as the counting and tallying exercise nears conclusion.

Kenya

Raila Odinga - Uhuru Kenyatta Won't Have It Easy After Repeat Poll

National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga now says he can only dialogue with President Uhuru Kenyatta on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.