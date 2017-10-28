Deputy President William Ruto has differed with the Cable News Network (CNN) news channel over the exact turnout in the repeat presidential election.

In an interview on Saturday, the DP insisted 40 percent of registered voters had participated in the polls.

The American news channel however insisted that the turnout was at 33 percent.

"The history of low turnouts in repeat elections and especially where there is a boycott is clear," said Ruto.

MILITIA GROUPS

"But in our case 91 percent of those who voted for President Kenyatta in August have turned up and made the same decision. We now expect Preisdent Kenyatta o be sworn in."

Ruto also accused Opposition leader Raila Odinga of sponsoring militia groups.

"There is a percentage of voters that was denied a chance to vote. I challenge our opponent to remove the organised militia blocking the delivery of voting material and we will know for sure if those affected want to vote or not."

President Kenyatta is well ahead in the repeat elections with a votes tally of more than 95 percent even as the counting and tallying exercise nears conclusion.