Kenya: MP Who Roughed Up Returning Officer Claims She Only Wanted to 'Recover' Uhuru's Stolen Votes

Kandara legislator Alice Wahome,who was involved altercation with a returning officer at the constituency, says her actions informed by the need to recover President Uhuru Kenyatta's 'stolen votes'.

In a long Facebook post, the vocal lawmaker also accused the returning officer of failing to give agents 'time to verify results' before the announcement.

"The disagreement was on how to deal with the votes stolen from Uhuru Kenyatta. I'm sure as he (the returning officer) reflects on yesterday's events and being honest, he will agree that he failed to give agents time to verify result posted in form 34B despite being requested to give us time," Wahome wrote.

"At Kiiri Polling station 02 the PO (presiding officer) posted a total of 440 votes (meant) for Uhuru Kenyatta in favour of Japheth kaluyu who had 0 votes."

CHANGING RESULTS

"Our agent known as Ann noted the error after transmission had been made. I pleaded with him (the returning officer) but he became adamant he cannot (sic) make a record of the wrong entry which position (sic) was not acceptable to me as an Agent of Jubilee".

She added that a video of her confrontation with the returning officer, which has been widely shared on social media, was not about changing any results in favour of any candidate but to note the error.

Wahome was captured via an amateur video roughing up an IEBC official over results of the presidential election at the Constituency tallying centre.

She however failed to apologise over the matter even after the Director of Public Prosecution ordered that she be investigated over the incident.