28 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: MP Who Roughed Up Returning Officer Claims She Only Wanted to 'Recover' Uhuru's Stolen Votes

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Nairobi News
Alice Wahome.
By David Kwalimwa

Kandara legislator Alice Wahome,who was involved altercation with a returning officer at the constituency, says her actions informed by the need to recover President Uhuru Kenyatta's 'stolen votes'.

In a long Facebook post, the vocal lawmaker also accused the returning officer of failing to give agents 'time to verify results' before the announcement.

"The disagreement was on how to deal with the votes stolen from Uhuru Kenyatta. I'm sure as he (the returning officer) reflects on yesterday's events and being honest, he will agree that he failed to give agents time to verify result posted in form 34B despite being requested to give us time," Wahome wrote.

"At Kiiri Polling station 02 the PO (presiding officer) posted a total of 440 votes (meant) for Uhuru Kenyatta in favour of Japheth kaluyu who had 0 votes."

CHANGING RESULTS

"Our agent known as Ann noted the error after transmission had been made. I pleaded with him (the returning officer) but he became adamant he cannot (sic) make a record of the wrong entry which position (sic) was not acceptable to me as an Agent of Jubilee".

She added that a video of her confrontation with the returning officer, which has been widely shared on social media, was not about changing any results in favour of any candidate but to note the error.

Wahome was captured via an amateur video roughing up an IEBC official over results of the presidential election at the Constituency tallying centre.

She however failed to apologise over the matter even after the Director of Public Prosecution ordered that she be investigated over the incident.

Kenya

Raila Odinga - Uhuru Kenyatta Won't Have It Easy After Repeat Poll

National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga now says he can only dialogue with President Uhuru Kenyatta on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.