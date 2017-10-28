Somalia: Death Toll From Mogadishu Blasts Rise to At Least 13

The death from twin car bombings in Somalia's capital Mogadishu has risen to at least 13 people, including a Police commander and former MP.

The attack began with a car bomb exploded at the gate of Nasa Hablod Two hotel in Mogadishu's Hamarweyne and was followed by a second car bomb in minutes later.

Reports said gunmen stormed the building following the 1st blast, and are fighting inside as Somali security forces trying to end the deadly siege.

Al Shabaab has claimed credit for the attack, according to a statement from the militant group posted on its affiliated websites.

This is developing story - more to come soon.