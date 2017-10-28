28 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Death Toll From Mogadishu Blasts Rise to At Least 13

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Radio Shabelle

The death from twin car bombings in Somalia's capital Mogadishu has risen to at least 13 people, including a Police commander and former MP.

The attack began with a car bomb exploded at the gate of Nasa Hablod Two hotel in Mogadishu's Hamarweyne and was followed by a second car bomb in minutes later.

Reports said gunmen stormed the building following the 1st blast, and are fighting inside as Somali security forces trying to end the deadly siege.

Al Shabaab has claimed credit for the attack, according to a statement from the militant group posted on its affiliated websites.

This is developing story - more to come soon.

Somalia

Al Shabaab Claimed Double Blasts in Somali Capital

Al Shabaab claimed responsibility for twin car bombs in Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Saturday afternoon, which… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.