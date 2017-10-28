Somalia: Al Shabaab Claimed Double Blasts in Somali Capital

Al Shabaab claimed responsibility for twin car bombs in Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Saturday afternoon, which killed at least ten people.

In a statement posted on its affiliated websites, the militants said they are behind the car bomb blast at Nasa Hablod Two in Mogadishu and fighters stormed the building.

A Police officer was reported to be among the dead, while at least 15 others were wounded in the attack who have been evacuated to hospitals for treatment.

The twin explosions have rocked the city, sending a black smoke into the sky.