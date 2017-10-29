Uganda: Museveni and His Adherents - Who Is Tempting Who?

opinion

I'm sure President Museveni will relate to this. After all he has always claimed to have been very active in the Scripture Union during his student days. It is in the Lord's Prayer found in the sixth chapter of the Gospel according to Mathew. "And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil..."

Which brings us to the question about whether it is Museveni tempting the MPs with the age limit amendment or is it the other way round? So far the promoters of this most decadent of ideas have insisted, without success, that this amendment is not about Museveni.

They dismiss suggestions that in 1995 when the Constitution was promulgated, that provision was put there to bar exiled former president Milton Obote from contesting the 1996 elections. They wave the catch-all proposal that allows anyone of voting age to contest for any elective position as a revolutionary idea to outlaw discrimination based on age.

All these arguments aside, the fulcrum on which this matter will turn is whether Museveni can resist the corrupting temptations of power. In the 1960s, Walter Mischel, a Stanford professor did some groundbreaking psychological research studies. He subjected hundreds of children aged between four and five years to what has now become known as the Marshmallow Experiment. He would start by putting each child in a private room, sit them down on a chair and place a marshmallow on a table in front of them. Then he would offer each child a deal. He would tell the child that he was going to leave him alone in the room and if in his absence the child does not eat the marshmallow, the child would earn himself a second marshmallow. But if the child chose to eat the first one before the researcher came back, then he would miss the second marshmallow.

The researcher would leave the room for 15 minutes. Captured footages of the children facing temptation alone was quite telling. Some of the children pounced on the first marshmallow the moment the researcher shut the door behind him. Others contemplated the marshmallow for several minutes, twisting and turning in their chairs as they made the effort to resist temptation but eventually gave in after a few minutes. A few of the children were able to resist the temptation and wait for the entire 15 minutes.

But the essence of the study was never the marshmallow. The researchers tracked the children for more than 40 years and studied their progress in a number of areas. They found that the children who resisted temptation had better grades, were more physically fit and better social skills. The researchers concluded that the ability to resist temptation, in other words, the ability to delay gratification, is critical for overall success.

When you have the kind of power Museveni has accumulated over the years, where his word is law, where all the national resources are at his disposal, where the armed forces obey his every whim and where even his party members are terrified of contradicting him, the only form of restraint available is self-restraint. From the fatal decision to extend his rule for a decade without elections, the serial rigging of elections, the removal of the constitutional term limit and now the abuse of the NRM parliamentary caucus to subvert the Constitution, Museveni has shown that he cannot resist the temptations of power.

But it is not too late. Let Museveni lock himself in a room, put the instruments of power the Chief Justice handed him the day he was sworn in on a table and contemplate his future, the future of his family, the future of his party and the future of Uganda. He will come to one sobering conclusion: You can amend or even abrogate every law except the law of consequences.