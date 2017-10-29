Uganda: Life Presidency Opponents Have Advantage, but Can They Use It?

opinion

This week a parliamentary committee starts to hear public views on the life presidency project. The Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee has written to several individuals and groups to appear before it and make a case for or against removing the age limit clauses from the Constitution.

Some will appear, some will not. For those who will appear, some will support the amendment, others will not, while others will yet speak a neutral language. Regardless, the mere fact of appearing will validate the process Mr Yoweri Museveni embarked upon to achieve a life presidency for himself.

Deletion of the upper age limit requirement would allow Mr Museveni to run again in 2021 when he will be passed the current constitutional cap of 75 years. Because the term limit was removed from the same Constitution in 2005, nothing will prevent President Museveni slogging on until he loses interest God-knows-when, is chased away by the people, or slips into the next world. If any entity or individual appears before the committee and opposes the proposed change, it means nothing. To show up and oppose or even sit on the fence means you will have participated anyway in enabling a life presidency.

Those rooting for the life presidency want some process that they can clutch on to and claim legitimacy for their project. If all it were down to were submissions in the committee, maybe one would say that his or her dissenting opinion would have a chance of winning the day.

What is happening, however, goes beyond civil debate. Brute force hangs over the debate inside and outside of the committee. President Museveni wants to have a controlled debate -- basically a debate that starts and ends with yes to life presidency. If what the newspapers have reported from the recent meeting of the NRM's central executive committee is accurate, then there is no more proof we need. CEC members were simply railroaded into signing off on a pre-written statement of endorsement.

So to pretend somehow that there is open debate and that the public can make representations in the committee and their contrarian views may carry the day is daydreaming.

Even if the committee recommends that the relevant clauses should not be amended, its report will be overturned in the plenary using NRM's overwhelming MP numbers.

Mr Museveni is not pursuing a thing as big as a life presidency half-heartedly. This explains why dissenting MPs will be beaten up inside the womb of Parliament Building, that is why these same MPs and others of similar mind will not be allowed to organise freely and share their views with the public, and that is why some governance NGOs will be harassed. And, of course, the barbarity of beating up political opponents will not be televised live.

It is not just the security services that have been co-opted to advance a life presidency agenda. Other State entities like the Uganda Communications Commission, the telecom and broadcast coordinator, are also happily supporting the quest for an eternal presidency.

The arsenal marshalled against opponents of lifting the age limit is quite massive. Need I add that sacks upon sacks of shillings are already being thrown around to aid the cause?

Whereas I don't think there is value in appearing before the parliamentary committee, I am not for folding hands. Instead of showing up at Parliament, opponents of a life presidency should be calling and petitioning their respective MPs, they should be holding rallies (even if those are broken up), they should be expressing their views on all media platforms, they should be raising money to support those injured or arrested.

They should, as well, be thinking about the 2021 elections. Defeat over age limit and defeat at previous elections need not imply defeat in 2021 even if Anite's magye come out.

The opponents of a life presidency are actually in a pretty good position. See, NRM is hiding from the masses it claims love it so much by avoiding consulting the same masses directly. Its MPs and officials who are the face of the age-limit amendment are running scared, which is why they have armed agents guarding them. It is using force to ensure a one-sided debate. Nothing better speaks to the unpopularity of the life presidency scheme than all these occurrences taken together.

But will the life presidency opponents press home their advantage?

Bernard Tabaire is a media trainer and commentator on public affairs based in Kampala.