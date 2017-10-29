28 October 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Turkey Condemns Mogadishu Hotel Attack

Turkey has condemned the Nasa Hablod attack that claimed at least 18 lives on Saturday.

In a statement the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey said it had learnt of the attack with "great sorrow".

"We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack" the statement partly said.

"We wish God's mercy upon those who lost their lives in the attack, convey our condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wish speedy recovery to the wounded" it stated.

Ankara reiterated its continued assistance to Somalia.

"Turkey will continue to stand by the Somali people and its Government in the fight against terrorism" the statement added.

