28 October 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigerian Troops 'Intercept Boko Haram Suicide Bomb Squad'

Nigerian troops intercepted a Boko Haram suicide bomb squad on Friday and killed five terrorists at different locations in Borno north, the Army said on Saturday.

Sani Usman, brigadier general and army spokesman, in a statement, said the intercepted bomb at Ngalle village where one terrorist was killed "could have been intended for troops or innocent and peace loving villagers."

Mr. Usman said a huge Improvised Explosive Device (IED) cylinder was recovered from the terrorists.

"Other items recovered include an AK-47 rifle magazine, a motorcycle and some spare parts."

He also said that troops intercepted escaping Boko Haram terrorists crossing Maiduguri-Monguno highway at Torowa village during which another terrorist was shot dead, while others fled into the nearby bush.

"The gallant troops recovered an AK-47 riffle with a magazine loaded with19 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, three mobile phones, a SIM card and jewelries," he added.

In a related development, the army spokesman said troops have flushed out terrorists who were taking refuge in the surroundings of Dure in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno.

He said the troops engaged and pushed them out of their hideouts at Jango, Nduma, Gobara, Bala Ibrahim, Fulani Rogo and Takwala villages and environs in the Gwoza Local Government Area.

"During the operations, the troops neutralised three Boko Haram terrorists and captured one other terrorist alive," he said, adding that others escaped with gunshot wounds.

"The troops also recovered one Fabrique Nationals (FN) rifle, one G3 rifle, charged magazines and a pair of military camouflage uniform suspected to be used by the terrorists to disguise as military personnel.

"Unfortunately, one soldier sustained injury during the operation.

"He has since been evacuated to the unit's Regimental Aid Post, for more medical attention.

"The captured terrorist has been taken into custody for further interrogation and onward passage to relevant agencies," he said. (NAN)

