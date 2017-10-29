Morocco: Up to 10 Years in Prison Against 11 People On Terror Charges

Salé — The first instance criminal chamber for terrorism affairs at the annexe of Salé's appeal court handed on Thursday verdicts ranging from to 2 to 10 years in prison with no remission to 11 suspects sued in separate terrorism-related cases.

The court sentenced a suspect to 10 years in jail for participating in an association to prepare and perpetrate terror acts, incitement to commit acts constituting terror acts, apology of terrorist acts and non-denunciation of terrorist acts.

In another case involving three people, the court gave sentences ranging between 5 and 8 years and sentenced three suspects to three years in prison.

The court also sentenced four other defendants to two years imprisonment.