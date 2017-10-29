Kenya: Singing Couple Navy Kenzo Expecting First Child

Tanzania's dancehall couple, Navy Kenzo are expecting their first child together.

The singing duo made up of Nahreel and Aika have been dating for close to 10 years.

Aika posted a photo of her baby bump on social media to finally confirm the reports that have been doing rounds.

We Thank God For this Blessings... .! #Gold Style by @noelgiotz

The father to be took to the Instagram to share a photo of his partner Aika which he captioned: "Dear #Gold we can't wait to see you 'little guy'"

Baby #GOLD look at the team behind your shot?? Sending my special thanks with love to; #Repost Stylist @noelgiotz Nails @lavy_products Accesories @aika_stores Hair piece @jonijohairtz Photographer @clemence_photography Make up @monibeatsface Cordinator @rommielicious Cc @humphrey_tz @thomasmarealle

The couple rose to prominence after releasing dancehall hit Kamatia Chini. The two have been together since they met in India in 2008 as students.

Love You to the moon and back... ..😍😍😍 #WeAreTheIndustry #CasaDeKenzo#love #morning

