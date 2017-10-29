29 October 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: We Are Not Afraid of Messi, Aguero, Others - Eagles Coach

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Wikipedia
Lionel Messi

Super Eagles coach, Yusuf Salisu Yusuf has allayed fears about the upcoming friendly between Nigeria and Argentina, insisting that the Jorge Sampaoli-led side are not unbeatable if only the Super Eagles can put up a phenomenal showing on the day.

The two-time World champions, would square off against the Super Eagles in Krasnodar, Russia for a friendly billed on the 14th of next month, as a warm-up game before the World Cup year turns out.

Argentina coach, Jorge Sampaoli is expected to field the likes of Lionel Messi of Barcelona), Sergio Aguero of Manchester City), Dybala of Juventus, Sergio Romero (Manchester United) and Angel Di María (PSG).

"The Super Eagles are equal to the task anytime, anywhere."

"We are not afraid of big names because big names no longer play football. But talent and determination are the essential keys in winning matches," he said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Before taking on Argentina though, the Super Eagles would round up their World Cup qualification series with a dead-rubber against group basement team, Algeria.

Nigeria

Lamido - 2019 Will Be Battle Against Enemies of Democracy

Immediate past Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has said the 2019 election would be a golden opportunity for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.