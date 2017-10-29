Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Activist Nabbed for Forging Donation Forms

A ZANU-PF supporter based at the party's Harare headquarters has in court charged with fraud and forgery.

Edwin Shorai Musa allegedly forged donation forms and visited several companies seeking cash on behalf of the ruling party.

Musa recently appeared before Harare magistrate Josephine Sande who remanded to next month on $50 bail.

Court heard that the activist raised $50 from the scam. His accomplices are yet to be apprehended.

According to prosecutor Sebastin Mutizirwa, between September and this month, Musa hatched a plan to steal from unsuspecting complainants.

He went on to forge donation forms and started visiting some companies in Harare's Msasa area, misrepresenting he was appealing for donations on behalf of Zanu PF. The company so far known to have donated was identified as M&E Engineering.

Musa was handed over to the police by workmates after they found the forged forms in his office.