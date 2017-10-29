29 October 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Lamido - 2019 Will Be Battle Against Enemies of Democracy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Leo Sobechi

Immediate past Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has said the 2019 election would be a golden opportunity for Nigerians to retrieve their country from enemies of democracy, stressing that those who want to suppress truth are those creating fear in the people's minds.

Lamido, who spoke to The Guardian on phone over alleged attack of his supporters in Kaduna State, denied that such a thing happened; blaming the fake news on those he said were amazed at the massive crowd that came to receive him.

He said prevailing socio-economic circumstances in the country have challenged the masses to take their destiny in their voter's cards, pointing out that the people are anxious to regain their freedom and humanity through expression of their constitutional rights.

On the forthcoming national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the former governor expressed the hope that, having gone through very rough times, party members would comport themselves properly for a very successful outing.

"Nigerians know PDP as the truly national party and they are anxiously waiting for it to come out strong and defend Nigeria's democracy. I sincerely hope that with the mistakes of recent past, PDP will not disappoint Nigerians," he said.

Nigeria

We Are Not Afraid of Messi, Aguero, Others - Eagles Coach

Super Eagles coach, Yusuf Salisu Yusuf has allayed fears about the upcoming friendly between Nigeria and Argentina,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.