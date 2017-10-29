Gambian Wrestler Rubbishes Drugs Allegation

A Gambian wrestler has recently repudiated an opponent's claim that he uses performance-enhancing drugs prior to wrestling battles.

Boy-Balla of Club Jabang Mbolloh was accused of using performance-enhancing drugs by opponent Tapha Tine in the duo's recent pre-fight face-to-face.

Tine's jibes were in reference to puffed up-looking cheeks that Boy Balla carried the previous season.

Replying, Balla said: 'Until day of the event, we will get to know about whether I use them or not. You've been talking too much.'

Boy-Balla is one of the arena's fastest growing youngsters boasting a couple of victories.

His last fight was a win over Flex of club Roots.

Pundits expect a tough fight when he crosses dagger with Tine whose penchant for boxing is widely rev