Rwanda: Paccy On What Being a Female Rapper Has Been Like

interview

Rapper Oda Paccy, real names Pacifique Uzamberumwana, is one of the most popular hip-hop entertainers in Rwanda.

Her fame peaked when she was cast to compete in the first edition of the Primus Guma Guma Super Star music competition.

The 27-year-old hip hop artiste had a chat with Sunday Magazine's Sharon Kantengwa on what her journey has been like.

How would you describe your career story?

I started my career as a singer in 2009 and I have since, worked hard to be where I am today but I would not be here without God, media, and my fans.

I have four albums and I'm currently working on the fifth one.I've been so blessed to experience many things and I thank God for everything that happened during the good times and bad.

What mostly surprises you about your audience as a female rapper?

Their reaction and their involvement. How thrilled they get is just incredible.I was equally thrilled at how they reacted to my first song as a female rapper 'Mbesenzapfa' when I had just joined music. That is living proof that music is a universal language that everyone embraces.

What influences your rap music?

Every time I look the children and the young girls on the street,I conclude that I still have many things to do in my career to support these children and encourage them.

Do you feel like being a female rapper is more accepted now?

We still have many societal misconceptions as regards rappers and is even worse for the female ones. I guess that this has in a way pulled many young talents back.

I hope we get more female rappers defying all odds and coming on board at a faster pace.

There has been massive reaction on social media about your recent photo shoot. How does that make you feel?

I appreciate that because social media is all about having fun. That wasn't my intention though, as my target was to promote my song 'Order' which is already out. I guess the whole buzz on social media in a way created a platform for my song.

Do you ever feel that you rap to represent women?

Yes. I rap to represent women in this male dominated field. I like to compliment girls and make them feel proud and make them feel better about who they are, no matter what society brands them to be. I use my rap music to show everyone that women are confident, and powerful.

Have you experienced a situation where you feel you were treated differently as an artiste simply because of your gender?

The current nature of this music industry is extremely male dominated at this point of time, so I suppose people's ears prick up when a female is doing the job.

Although this is so, I still can't say that things have worked in my favor by just being a female.

I guess unequal treatment happens quite frequently, because even when people just refer to me as a "female" rapper, this in itself really emphasizes the divide in gender gap in the industry.

What does the future hold for you musically?

I have many projects which I am working on and hopefully my fans will see the fruits of my labor soon. I am also doing some collabos with other artists.