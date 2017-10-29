Opposition leader Kizza Besigye and other FDC leaders, who were arrested over anti age limit rallies and detained for almost a week, have spoken to Sunday Monitor, detailing how they were treated like 'political scoundrels' in the face of growing opposition to the removal of age limit.

They were arrested on their way to Kabale Town, taken to Nagalama Police Station in Mukono District before police arraigned them before Rukungiri Chief Magistrates Court on charges of inciting violence, destruction to property and disobeying statutory orders. They were charged with three others.

Dr Besigye, FDC secretary for mobilisation Ingrid Turinawe, FDC presidential aspirant and former Kumi County MP Patrick Amuriat Oboi, and Rukungiri district councillor Innocent Tashobya are now out on bail.

There was drama at Rukungiri court when police officers stormed court premises and dragged Dr Besigye out of his car.

He was rearrested together with Ms Turinawe and Mr Oboi. They were later taken to their homes.

"I would not be surprised if the police charged me with murder because I am always psychologically prepared for the worst. Actually, I expected to be charged with a capital offence, whichever it was, for purposes of keeping me inside (cells) longer," Dr Besigye said.

"We were never informed by the arresting officer [the Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Denis Namuwoza) why he arrested us, where to be detained and what to expect. We were simply bundled into vehicles and driven throughout the night," he added.

Dr Besigye and his FDC colleagues were arrested on October 19.

They were arrested at about 4pm and kept in patrol cars until about 8pm when the police drove them towards Mbarara Town.

Police officers, according to FDC leaders, smashed the window screens of their cars and pepper sprayed them before they pulled them out.

Mr Amuriat said it was such a bad experience to encounter the "ruthless' police after witnessing one of the FDC supporters shot dead in Rukungiri the previous day.

The postmortem report has since confirmed that Edson Nasasira was killed by a bullet during a scuffle with police.

In one of the haunting incidents, Mr Oboi recounts: "I eased myself in the open under police guard. It was dehumanising because I don't remember the last time I did it."

Detained by the roadside, Dr Besigye and Mr Oboi were held in one car whereas Ms Turinawe and Mr Tashobya were put in the other. The other three suspects were taken to Kabale Police Station for detention.

At about 8pm the suspects were driven away with each pair squeezed between two 'mean-looking police officers". The police officers escorting them would stop on the way, buy snacks and eat a lone.

They also stopped in Mbarara and Masaka towns to make calls.

"Past Mbiririzi along the Masaka-Kampala road, the cars stopped again. It is here that we were transferred to one police caged van where we all sat together and the doors were locked with padlocks," Ms Turinawe said.

Mr Amuriat said they arrived at Nagalama at about 3am and spent two hours before being put in the cells.

"We slept on the cold floor. Shared one toilet and bathroom with Ms Turinawe though she had a separate cell," Mr Amuriat narrated.

Ms Turinawe said: "Police officers could not even describe the charges against us... ..after the police officers refused to receive the court summons in our presence, they told us we were being taken back to Rukungiri."

Their food came from trusted relatives. Dr Besigye, who has been arrested and detained on several occasions in his political career, described the week in detention as "dreadful".

Dr Besigye said on their way back to Rukungiri court, they were driven at breakneck speed in caged police vans before being detained at Mbarara Police Station at 9:30pm and later driven away at 5am.

Having been arrested and imprisoned a number of times, the trio that preach the message of defiance to approach political issues, insist that the regime threats will not in any way impede their resolve to expose the wrongs of President Museveni.