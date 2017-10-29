29 October 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Soldiers Kill Three Boko Haram Fighters in Clearance Operation - Official

The Nigerian Army on Saturday said its troops killed three Boko Haram insurgents at Dure village in Gwoza local government area of Borno.

The Director Army Public Relations, Sani Usman, who disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri, said this was part of efforts by the armed forces to degrade the remnants of the insurgents.

Mr. Usman said that the troops engaged the terrorists in their hideouts at Jango, Nduma, Gobara, Bala Ibrahim, Fulani Rogo, Takwala villages and adjourning communities.

He explained that the troops also captured one Boko Haram fighter while several others escaped with gunshot wounds.

Mr. Usman, a brigadier general, added that they recovered four rifles, charged magazines and a pair of military camouflage uniform from the terrorists.

The army spokesperson disclosed that the captured terrorist would be investigated before being transferred to relevant agencies.

"Troops of 121 Battalion of 26 Task Force Brigade of Operation LAFIYA DOLE in furtherance of the ongoing clearance operations on Friday, 27th October, 2017; displayed gallantry as a potent fighting force by routing out Boko Haram terrorists who were taking refuge in the surroundings of Dure, Gwoza Local Government Area, Borno State.

"The troops engaged the terrorists and smoked them out of their hideouts at Jango, Nduma, Gobara, Bala Ibrahim, Fulani Rogo and Takwala villages and environs in Gwoza Local Government Area.

"During the operations, the troops neutralized 3 Boko Haram terrorists and captured one other terrorist alive. While several terrorists were believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds.

"The troops also recovered one Fabrique Nationals (FN) rifle, one G3 rifle, charged magazines and a pair of military camouflage uniform suspected to be used by the terrorists to disguise as military personnel.

"Unfortunately one soldier sustained injury during the operation. He has since been evacuated to the unit's Regimental Aid Post, for more medical attention".

(NAN)

