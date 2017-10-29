29 October 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Iris Kaingu in Another 'Naked' Photo Shoot

By Evans Mulenga

She is not short of controversy. And this one can't pass without raising eyebrows. Iris kaingu, daughter of former MMD lawmaker Michael, is captured posing for pictures with her assets covered in bird like feathers.

The youngster rose to prominence, not for the right reasons, but after a video of her and a man named Teddy Malekani was leaked as they turned ZCAS into a mini Hollywood brothel pounding each other.

A few weeks ago, Iris was all over social media when she dipped are body in an artistic painting, a controversial image she defended was an expression of art.

That moment which laid Iris' body on the market with her sagging breats and everything else exposed for the naked eye to sample did not go without controversy.

This one too though covered in carnival styled dressing will not pass without being subjected to analysis by curious minds.

