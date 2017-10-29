28 October 2017

Bhekisisa (Johannesburg)

South Africa: [Exclusive] Qedani Mahlangu Is Not a Registered Student At Alleged London School

Tagged:

Related Topics

Bhekisisa can reveal Mahlangu is not a student at the London School of Economics and Political Science after lodging a Freedom of Information request.

Embattled former Gauteng Health MEC is not a registered student at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) as previously alleged in media reports.

Early last week, Rapport cited that "reliable sources" had revealed that Mahlangu is continuing her studies at LSE and said it had evidence that Mahlangu was onboard a 29 July flight from South Africa to Heathrow Airport.

State Advocate Tebogo Hutamo reported that Mahlangu would be unable to testify before ongoing arbitration hearings into the deaths of more than 100 mental health patients during her tenure because she was currently writing exams. Bhekisisa later broke news that no exams were scheduled at LSE until January 2018.

Now, LSE has confirmed that Mahlangu is not a registered student at the university after Bhekisisa filed a Freedom of Information (FOI) request with the school.

"After a careful search we have not been able to find that the person in question is registered at the school," LSE head of external communications Aine Duffy told Bhekisisa.

Under United Kingdom data protection law, schools are prohibited from publicly confirming a student's registration status without a FOI petition.

Meanwhile, arbitration hearings into the patient deaths continue this week. The deaths followed a 2015 decision by then Gauteng health MEC Mahlangu to terminate a long-standing contract with the private hospital group Life Esidimeni, which provided state-funded psychiatric care to hundreds of patients. More than 1 300 patients were eventually transferred out of Life Esidimeni care and into that of 27 unlicensed nongovernmental organisations. Almost 60 of these patients remain missing to this day, according to recent arbitration testimony.

Presiding retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke has said he would not conclude the process without testimony from Mahlangu as well as Gauteng head of health Barney Selebano and the director of the mental health directorate, Makgabo Manamela. Hearings were expected to adjourn at the end of October but Mahlangu has said she would only be available in November or December to appear before the judge, advocates and families, according to Hutamo.

Have something to say? Tweet or Facebook us on @Bhekisisa_MG

South Africa

DA Free State Leadership Announced

The Democratic Alliance on Sunday announced the top four leadership positions in the Free State following its elective… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Bhekisisa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.