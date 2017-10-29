South Africa: DA Free State Leadership Announced

The Democratic Alliance on Sunday announced the top four leadership positions in the Free State following its elective congress.

"The following leaders were elected: Provincial Leader Patricia Kopane," said the party in a statement.

The provincial chairperson is Annelie Lotriet and the provincial deputy chairperson is Carina Serfontein. The financial chairperson is David van Vuuren.

"These are the leaders tasked with leading the party in the Free State and building sustainable structures."

