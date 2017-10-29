Photo: GCIS

President Jacob Zuma.

The Presidency on Sunday rejected allegations based on a new book that contains explosive claims about President Jacob Zuma's financial and tax affairs.

"President Zuma has declared to the relevant authorities all income received and allegations contained in the reports are misleading and are clearly part of the ongoing smear campaigns," said The Presidency in a statement.

"The tax matters of the President are in order... The President has also not received any information related to taxes linked to the Nkandla upgrades."

The Presidency was responding to the release of a new book, The President's Keepers, by former Media24 investigative journalist Jacques Pauw which contains explosive allegations about President Jacob Zuma and the calibre of certain people surrounding him - as well as allegations of certain irregular payments and questions around some tax issues.

News24 on Sunday reported that one of the allegations contained in the book, is that Zuma received a R1 million a month payment from a businessman which was not declared by the company for tax purposes.Zuma was paid a 'salary' by tender tycoon, claims book

Source: News24