29 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Presidency Rejects New Allegations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: GCIS
President Jacob Zuma.

The Presidency on Sunday rejected allegations based on a new book that contains explosive claims about President Jacob Zuma's financial and tax affairs.

"President Zuma has declared to the relevant authorities all income received and allegations contained in the reports are misleading and are clearly part of the ongoing smear campaigns," said The Presidency in a statement.

"The tax matters of the President are in order... The President has also not received any information related to taxes linked to the Nkandla upgrades."

The Presidency was responding to the release of a new book, The President's Keepers, by former Media24 investigative journalist Jacques Pauw which contains explosive allegations about President Jacob Zuma and the calibre of certain people surrounding him - as well as allegations of certain irregular payments and questions around some tax issues.

News24 on Sunday reported that one of the allegations contained in the book, is that Zuma received a R1 million a month payment from a businessman which was not declared by the company for tax purposes.Zuma was paid a 'salary' by tender tycoon, claims book

Source: News24

South Africa

Petrol Price to Increase in November

The petrol price will increase by 4 cents per litre in November, says the Department of Energy. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.