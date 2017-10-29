Uganda: Man Loses Both His Eyes in Age Limit Brawl

Kayunga — A boda boda rider in Kayunga Town, Kayunga District has lost both his eyes after he was allegedly beaten up during a fist fight between pro and anti-age limit supporters in Kayunga Town on Saturday.

Mr Steven Sseruwo, 45, a resident of Mbulakati Village in Kitimbwa Sub-County is now admitted at Mengo Hospital, where he was rushed in critical condition after he was mistaken to be a pro -age limit supporter by a group of youth who hit both eyes with stones during the fracas.

Speaking with a lot of difficulty, Mr Sseruwo said he was attending a rally organized by MPs Aida Nantaba (Kayunga Woman) and Amos Lugolobi (Ntenjeru North) at Kayunga Hospital grounds when youth pounced on him and beat him badly.

"Unknowingly, someone had put a yellow ribbon on my head. So, when the fight broke out, I was among the people who were attacked and beaten," Mr Sseruwo said, adding, "I pleaded with them that I was not pro-age limit, but they refused to listen."

He added that after the assault, he collapsed and fainted and only regained conscious when he was in hospital.

The fierce fight that led to many people sustain injuries, broke out when youth with yellow ribbons on their heads stormed a consultative rally convened by Mr Lugolobi and Ms Nantaba. They, were, however, overpowered and beaten only to be rescued by the police.

Kayunga District Police Commander, Mr Ambrose Ayebazibwe said three people had been arrested in connection with the fight while investigations are still ongoing.

"More suspects are still on the run and are being sought to answer assault charges,"Mr Ayebazibwe said.

Mr Moses Karangwa, the Kayunga District NRM chairman said he had extended some assistance to Mr Sseruwo, but asked police to arrest all those that took part in the fight so that they are prosecuted in courts of law.

Kayunga Resident District Commissioner, Rose Birungi blamed the incident on politicians who were warned against holding the rally at the venue, but did not heed to the warning.

Mr Sseruwo's son, Mr David Wasswa, said his father has eight children under his care and that they are going to be affected by Sseruwo's condition.

The debate over the lifting of age limit for President has created a rift among sections of Ugandans with some engaging in fist fights.