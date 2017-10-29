Uganda's Donald Trump

opinion

Last week, newly elected Member of Parliament for Kyadondo East, Robert Kyagulanyi, issued what he called a "Letter to Young Ugandans." In it, he claims that "in 1962... the colonialists handed over a country which worked. Infrastructure was in place, having been built by the British - Mulago Hospital, Makerere University, roads, schools, power generating plants etc."

So the man who wants to "liberate" Uganda from the shackles of President Yoweri Museveni lacks even the most basic knowledge of our nation's history and the reasons why our forefathers revolted against colonial rule. In 1961, Uganda had a population of 7m people and only 343 students enrolled in A Level. If the same enrolment rate for A Level was maintained Uganda today with a population of 38m would have 2,225 students in both private and public schools. A Level enrolment today is 235,000.

Many societies tend to harbour feelings of a mythical past, fantasizing that things were much better. But to glamourise colonialism, the cousin of apartheid, by an "emerging leader", who is youthful, is depressing. Uganda in 1962 was a horrible place where access to basic public services like education, health, water, electricity and roads were restricted to a privileged few in towns - a tiny white expatriate community, Asians and a few native African elites serving the colonial state.

The ignorance of Ugandan (and African) elites of basic facts about our country/continent is often blinding. Kyagulanyi claims that in the golden age of Uganda under colonial rule, a student from a rural primary school could favourably compete with a student from the city. There were hardly any schools in rural Uganda at the time. And today, schools outside of Kampala are performing better than in this city.

For example, in 2016, the top ten districts (towns) with best results in UPE in order of performance were: Fort Portal (99.9% passing), Entebbe (99.3%), Ntungamo (99.2%), Rukungiri (99.1%), Jinja (98.6%), Kabale (98.5%), Masaka (98.4%), Mbabara (98.4%), Lira (98.1%) and Masindi (98.1%). Kampala is not among them, showing that an average student in Lira or Kabale did better than the one in Kampala.

In 1962, Kyagulanyi's golden age of health provision, there were no hospitals in rural areas at all. In fact, there were only 14 government hospitals in the whole country, based in the main towns of the 17 districts. Ugandans used to go to traditional healers for medical attention. It is the UPC government under Milton Obote that between 1962 and 1971 made the first effort to take health services to the people by building 22 rural hospitals.

Public services like health and education in Uganda (and Africa) today may not be as good as under colonialism. But this is not because our leaders are bad. It is largely because postcolonial governments have democratised them. In an effort to ensure universal access, our governments have spread their meagre resources too thin. Hence supply cannot meet demand, a factor made even worse because scale has made supervision difficult hence corruption, incompetence, absenteeism and apathy.

Kyagulanyi even claims that colonialism handed to us good infrastructure. For the first 69 years of colonial rule (1888 to 1957), the British did not build any tarmac roads. It is when Ugandans were elected to the Legislative Council for the first time in 1957 that our country began building tarmac roads with a total of 268km: Kampala-Jinja, 80km, Jinja-Bugiri, 72km; Bugiri-Tororo-Malaba, 71km; Maya Swamp-Mpigi, 16km; Busega-Bujuko, 17km and Kaseese-Kilembe, 12km. They were cheap roads with service duration of five to seven years. The DP government under Benedicto Kiwanuka did 210km (Jinja-Kamuli, 59km; Mukono-Sezibwa, 40m; Tororo-Mbale, 49; and Mbale-Soroti, 102km in its short life. Therefore, tarmac roads built before independence, were only possible because Ugandans got involved in governing.

If anyone wants to criticise Museveni, the reference point cannot be colonialism but the UPC government under Obote from 1962-1971. In eight years, Obote added on 1,000km of tarmac. Uganda's tarmac network remained the same till 1989. However, when UNRA was created in 2008, Museveni began to take roads seriously. There were 2,200km of tarmac in the country of which 1,000 was in a bad state, 500 in fair condition and 700 in good state. UNRA embarked on upgrading some roads from gravel to tarmac and rehabilitation of bad tarmac roads.

Today over 2,000km have been upgraded from gravel to tarmac and over 1,000km of dilapidated tarmac have been rehabilitated. By the time the previous team at UNRA was fired, Uganda had 4,200km of tarmac. There were also 1900km of tarmac roads under construction (36 roads in all) and another 1000km to commence in the 2016/17 financial year. Thus the tarmac network in Uganda was projected to reach 5,200km by the end of 2016.

I can go on showing that Kyagulanyi's letter was based on ignorance and misguided emotions. But I really do not take him seriously. He may be good at singing and dancing. But intellectual analysis doesn't seem his forte. Instead I was surprised that many elite Ugandans whom I expected to know better thought he had written sense and were sending his hare-brained rant to me on whats app. The letter is a depressing litany of ill-informed, poorly comprehended historic and current facts. And although it claims to answer the question of "What can we do?" the only solution it offers is a vague call for "let us unite."

I have frustrations with Museveni though different from the misguided criticism by his opponents. I am particularly frustrated by the lack of a nationalistic agenda in government's economic policies. But then to embrace everyone who shouts "wolf" at Museveni's scarecrow is dangerous. It risks replacing him with a worse alternative, exactly as happened in 1971 when Idi Amin overthrew Obote and Ugandans celebrated. For all his faults, Museveni is a serious policy president with a clear vision of what he wants for Uganda.

However, I find many of his ideas misguided. Museveni's wholesale embrace of neoliberal policies has led him to worship foreign investors and free trade. These policies were critical during Uganda's recovery from state and economic collapse. But they do not address the challenge of transformation that our nation faces today. His often naïve pursuit of them has displaced and/or stifled the development of local capital. This has undermined the growth of manufacturing, our nation's only hope for transforming from a poor agricultural society to a modern industrial economy. The tragedy is that his opponents have no clue of these challenges and he remains much better than them.