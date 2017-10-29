29 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: British Model Allegedly Robbed At Luxury Hout Bay Villa

Western Cape police on Sunday confirmed an armed robbery at a Hout Bay residence - which according to British media, involved six of their citizens.

"This office can confirm that the circumstances surrounding an armed robbery perpetrated at a residence in Hunters Way Hout Bay on 19 October 2017 are being investigated," said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut.

However, he declined to disclose the identity of the victims of the crime.

"No one has been arrested as yet," he added.

This weekend, the UK's Daily Mail reported on an incident in which six Britons were allegedly ambushed at the 5-star Maison Noir, by a group of robbers armed with machetes. Two of the foreign victims were models - one of them was named by the newspaper as Sarah MacDonnell, who is the creative director of a yoga clothing line.The newspaper reported that the group were robbed of various items to the value of £80 000 British pounds (about R1.4m).

Maison Noir management confirmed to News24 that a crime as taken place and that police are investigating the matter. A media statement is expected to be released soon.

South Africa has recently seen a spate of crimes committed against tourists.

This week, News24 reported that a group of robbers broke into a hotel in Haenertsburg, outside Tzaneen and robbed tourists staying there.

News24 reported last week that a Singaporean couple who was on honeymoon in Cape Town was attacked on Baden Powell road in Mitchells Plain in September.

Their rental vehicle had broken down on the side of the road when they were mugged, before the man was hit in the head with a rock.

In September this year, News24 reported that 36 Dutch tourists, most over the age of 70, were robbed in Johannesburg en-route to their accommodation after having just arrived in the country.

