29 October 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudanese International Journalist Banned From Travel

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — A Sudanese journalist has been banned from returning to his place of work in Sharjah at the end of his annual leave. Security services at Khartoum informed him that his name appears on a travel ban list.

Colleague journalists told Radio Dabanga that Alaeldin Mahmoud was stopped at Khartoum international airport on Friday as he was about to board a flight to Sharhja in the United Arab Emirates, where he works as a correspondent for El Khaleej newspaper.

Mahmoud, who arrived in Khartoum for his annual leave four weeks ago, was informed by agents of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) that he was not authorised to leave the country as his name appears on a travel ban list.

Restrictions

Curbs on the freedom of movement of journalists is commonplace in Sudan. The country consistently rates near the bottom of international press freedom indices. Similar restrictions are often also applied to opposition politicians.

On October 10, Dr Maryam El Sadig El Mahdi, the Co-President of the National Umma Party (NUP), was prevented from traveling from Khartoum to attend the Revolutionary Front conference in Paris.

The previous day, Dr El Mahdi was prevented from traveling to Cairo attend a meeting with Sudanese rebel and opposition figures.

Sudan

UK-Based Sudanese Congress Party Leader Released From Khartoum Detention

The Sudanese National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) has released a UK-based leader of the opposition Sudanese… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.