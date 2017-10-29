29 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Name of SA Soldier Killed in DRC Released

The SANDF soldier who was shot and killed by a colleague in the Democratic Republic of Congo, was Private Nomathemba Ngeleka, a mother of one, the SANDF said on Sunday.

"She was based at 5 South African Infantry Battalion (5 SAI) in Ladysmith, [KwaZulu-Natal] and joined the SA Army in 2011," said the SANDF's spokesperson Brigadier Mafi Mgobozi in a statement.

Ngeleka is survived by her parents and three sisters and three brothers.

Memorial and funeral service details are still to be finalised.

On Friday night, a member of the SANDF shot Ngeleka before turning the gun on himself. He survived the suicide attempt and remains in hospital in critical condition.

Mgobozi said that it was "believed" that there was romantic involvement between the two.

The motive of the shooting is still being investigated.

Source: News24

South Africa

