Uganda: Museveni Explains How Public Servants' Salaries Can Be Enhanced

Kampala — President Museveni says one way to enhance public workers' salaries is by removing ghost workers from the payroll.

Once that is done, he said, the money that would have gone to them could be redistributed among the real workers.

"The question of university staff salaries will be dealt with," Mr Museveni tweeted on Saturday.

"If we deal with all the ghosts on the payroll and redistribute their money fairly among the workers, it will be enough to ensure good pay for everyone."

Presently, state attorneys are on a sit- down over pay. They want their salaries increased.

Currently, the lowest paid State Attorney grosses Shs644, 963 monthly whereas the highest paid grosses Shs2.1m.

They want the salaries increased to Shs3.5m and Shs6.2m respectively, something the government is still ruminating on.

In July, this Daily Monitor reported that a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Museveni tasked the Public Service ministry to provide a comprehensive package for civil servants' remuneration within two months.

In September the government gave a new date - November to address the issue.

It is not clear what impact Mr Museveni's statement will have on the review of salaries.

What is clear is that Uganda has for many years been grappling with the challenge of ghost workers.

For instance, in 2012, the media reported that the government had discovered 7, 600 ghost workers on its payroll.

In 2014, it discovered 8, 000 and in 2016 it found 5, 000.

It expunged them from the payroll.

However, it is unlikely all ghost workers have been cleared from the government payroll.

Critics believe it is through such ghost workers that some public workers squirrel money from the Consolidated Fund.

With the exception of Christopher Obey, formerly a principal accountant in the Public Service ministry, and the Public Service Permanent Secretary Jimmy Lwamafa, who court convicted of embezzlement, few government officials are ever asked to refund the money they are found to have misappropriated.

In April 2013, Mr Museveni, according to KFM, a Kampala-based frequency modulated radio station, warned against persistent demands for salary increments.

And in May 2015, the New Vision quoted him saying, "When you increase salaries of public servants, you will have highly-paid civil servants but no roads...In order to develop infrastructure, you need to withhold funding to other areas."

The station said Mr Museveni said higher salaries affect the government's ability to implement priority programmes.