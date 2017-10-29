Tanzania: Ban TV Shows and Movies Promoting Homosexuality

Recently Tanzania was in the news for arresting people who were meeting at a local hotel ostensibly to discuss gay and lesbian rights. The meeting included prominent actvists from down south.

Tanzania is among many African countries with strict laws regarding sexuality. It is not just the laws but also the Tanzanian society in general which condemns homosexual relationships in particular. Who would have thought against such hostile background, an individual or group would dare to hold a public forum to discuss gay and lesbian issues against? Perhaps it is the boldness of those prommoting the gay and lesbian agenda globally exerting a local influence.

Am pretty sure there are many young Tanzanians who support and perhaps condone gay and lesbian relations because these days, being gay has been glamourised by popular teen and other TV shows such as Glee, Empire, 90210, Gilmore girls, Vampire Diaries and many many more. I used to like watching episodes of Scandal and Prison Break until I discovered the hidden and open gay agenda and said yuk, enough.

These young, restless and directionless new generation who copy and paste any behaviours and practices of celebrity singers, actors and actresses, will jump to imitate Hanna Montana if she decided to eat grass.

Who will stop them? I am aghast at how the gay agenda is permeating slowly into our little ones minds through TV and digital media, be it in electronic games and popular TV shows right into our homes.

There are many animated TV shows with gay/lesbian characters, widely available locally and in use. Zootopia, Sausage Party, How to Train your Dragon and Storks among others.

Animated TV series include The Simpsons, South Park, Mission Hill, Futurama, 6Teen, Family Guy, The Legend of Korra, Gravity Guy, and hundreds of others. They also include those with Japanese characters and names that you thought were just harmless cartoons for keeping the kids occupied.

Few parents watch cartoons with their kids. How would parents know the Teletubbies series and Bugs movie have gay characters in them? You probably have them in your house already. Maybe the kids asked you to buy DVD titles for them and like a loving parent you did just that.

The kids have been watching these animated TV dramas with your blessing and approval. If some friend asks them in school if they are allowed to watch such gay and lesbian features, what would they say? My mom or dad bought it for us.

And yeah, he is cool with it. I have the coolest mom in the world. When I was researching material for this article I was shocked to discover how so many animated films and TV shows with gay, lesbian and other gender characters are from Japan.

Don't take my word for it, check it out on Wikipedia or Google it. Now I am quite worried. What else I need to filter from that side of the world. If Japan has it, then why not South Korea? Their films and series are very popular in Tanzania.

It is one thing to have such material sold on CDs and DVDs, a medium accessible to fewer people who can afford them and based in towns and cities. It is more worrying when the show or movie is staring you in the face.

Am talking about them show and movies with homosexual heroes and heroines playing on live TV in our homes, in restaurants, hotels and bars when such places are not screening live soccer matches. Many of our local TV stations screen Filipino movies and series.

Since I became aware of the previously hidden but now overt campaign to sell the LBGT agenda to unsuspecting African masses, I have noticed that many if not most of the Filipino soaps shown locally have gay characters.

I have no issues with Filipinos, Koreans, Japanese, American, or other cultures doing what they want where and how they want it. After all, one man's meat is another man's poison. And I love TV series.

However, since 2015, I have had to tune out of some of the ones I had grown to like because of their throwing homosexual scenes in my face. You cannot keep fast forwarding and rewinding to get to the non-offending parts.

In the good old days of video tapes, I could easily use a razor blade or just the 'record' button to erase the sexual scenes I did not like. I tell you, old is truly gold. Now am not sure there is a new TV show or series without gays or lesbians.

At the beginning of his papacy, Pope Francis was asked about gay persons. He said who was he to judge? The pontiff is always being grilled about homosexuality and the church's stance. It is as if the Catholic church is a pariah on matters of sexuality on Planet Earth.

In May 2016 the pope was quotes as having said Christians should embrace homosexuals. However, he also said he was staunchly opposed to schools endorsing or promoting homosexual tendencies.

The Catholic teaching is, homosexual acts are sinful. Love the sinner but hate the sin. I am still uncertain what other major Chritian denominations stand for these days since some allow gay clergy to marry and stay as shepherds.

When religion is being used to push the gay agenda, ordinary worshippers should be very concerned. When Anglican leaders met in Dar es Salaam some years ago, it is the African bishops who refused to allow gay clergy among the Anglican communion. Now gay activists came to the same city a decade later to push their agenda, and the police clamped down on them. Let us screen out electronic games, DVDs, TV shows and others with the homosexual themes.

Let government clamp down hard on these media so we raise this issue among parents, civic and religious leaders and the community at large. And let us have a national dialogue on what is permissible and appropriate. May cool heads prevail.