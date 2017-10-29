29 October 2017

South Africa: IFP's Mangosuthu Buthelezi to Step Down

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Dr Mangosuthu Buthelezi will step down at the next national elective conference.

This is according to the party's treasurer general and national executive committee (NEC) member, Narend Singh.

Singh told News24 on Sunday that during a meeting of about 500 party members, which took place on Sunday in Durban, members were asked to offer themselves for position of party leader.

"After some consideration, we came to a unanimous decision and recommended Velenkosini Hlabisa, who is currently the party's KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary," he said.

Singh explained that Hlabisa will not assume presidency immediately, but he will be the first candidate put forward.

"According to our constitution, anyone else can put their name forward," he told News24.

Buthelezi is still committed to helping out with party duties wherever possible, Singh added.

