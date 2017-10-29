29 October 2017

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Somalia: Police, Intelligence Chiefs Fired After Deadly Hotel Siege

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Radio Shabelle
Scene of Mogadishu bombing (file photo).

Somalia's police chief and intelligence chief have been fired, after a deadly al-Shabab siege of hotel in the capital Mogadishu

Officials say at least 26 people were killed in the attack on the popular Nasa Hablod Two hotel in Mogadishu. Dozens more were injured in the explosion.

Militants stormed the hotel Saturday, following a car bomb blast at the hotel’s gate.

Police say they have captured two of the attackers and have killed two more.

The al-Shabab militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack on the hotel.

In the wake of the attack, the Commander of Somali Police, General Abdihakim Dahir Saaid and Intelligence Chief Abdullahi Mohamed Ali Sanbalolshe have been fired, Minister of Information Abdirahman Omar Osman announced on his twitter account.

There was a second car bomb blast Saturday near the former parliament building.The extent of the damage from that explosion was not immediately clear.

The twin bombings came exactly two weeks after a huge truck blast killed at least 358 people at a busy Mogadishu intersection.

Somalia’s government blamed the militant al-Shabab group for the Oct. 14 attack, although the militant group has not claimed responsibility.

Somalia

At Least 20 Killed in Mogadishu Blasts

At least 20 people, including a Somali politician, were killed Saturday in a pair of car bomb explosions in Somalia's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.