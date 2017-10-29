South Africa: Mbeki Cancels Tambo Speech As Kenya Poll Clashes Flare Up

Former president Thabo Mbeki, who was scheduled to deliver the centenary commemoration of Oliver Tambo on Sunday in Soweto, had to cancel his speech in favour of an unplanned trip to Kenya

Mbeki who had delivered the centenary commemoration address at Wits University on Friday night, was quickly replaced by ANC stalwart Lindiwe Mabuza by organisers.

The centenary commemoration on Sunday at the Regina Mundi church was attended by ANC members, veterans and celebrities.

In her address Mabuza explained that Mbeki was called away on an unplanned trip to Kenya, where he heads the AU Elections Observation Mission to the country.

Eight Kenyans have died and several injured as the country is undergoing one of its worst political crisis and struggles to maintain order after the controversial national elections.

Polls opened on Thursday for a second time in its national elections however, opposition leader Raila Odinga has called on his supporters to boycott the vote, AFP reported.

The first elections which Mbeki had overseen were declared illegitimate by the Kenyan courts.

Source: News24