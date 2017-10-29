29 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mbeki Cancels Tambo Speech As Kenya Poll Clashes Flare Up

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former president Thabo Mbeki, who was scheduled to deliver the centenary commemoration of Oliver Tambo on Sunday in Soweto, had to cancel his speech in favour of an unplanned trip to Kenya

Mbeki who had delivered the centenary commemoration address at Wits University on Friday night, was quickly replaced by ANC stalwart Lindiwe Mabuza by organisers.

The centenary commemoration on Sunday at the Regina Mundi church was attended by ANC members, veterans and celebrities.

In her address Mabuza explained that Mbeki was called away on an unplanned trip to Kenya, where he heads the AU Elections Observation Mission to the country.

Eight Kenyans have died and several injured as the country is undergoing one of its worst political crisis and struggles to maintain order after the controversial national elections.

Polls opened on Thursday for a second time in its national elections however, opposition leader Raila Odinga has called on his supporters to boycott the vote, AFP reported.

The first elections which Mbeki had overseen were declared illegitimate by the Kenyan courts.

Source: News24

South Africa

Zuma, Accused of Tax-Dodging, Denies Report

The Presidency on Sunday rejected allegations based on a new book that contains explosive claims about President Jacob… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.