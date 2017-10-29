Kenya: Time Is Right to Reflect On Kenyan Football

The country is in the grips of politics; a very bad and hateful brand of politics. Dirty tribal blinkers have been worn and accusations and counter accusations fly in every direction.

We in the world of sports would like to stick to our role and shun it all but then we realize that we are so deeply intertwined with the politics until thinking clearly becomes labour!

The past weekend saw no action in the SportPesa Premier League. All the nine matches scheduled to take place on Saturday and yesterday had to be shelved for a later date.

Indeed, all the lower leagues too had to follow suit since the reason for the postponement was politics and the violence and threats to violence that is surrounding us at the moment.

That is the reality and we cannot expose our players, coaches, referees and fans to the flames that are roaring on the streets; stones that are hurled with increasing accuracy; bullets that are being fired without any sense of responsibility; running battles that are the order of the day and tear gas that we are almost getting used to.

For that consideration, we must applaud both the Kenya Premier league (KPL) and the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) for their foresight. We also do hope that they shall cooperate and take up the Fifa days so that the league can be concluded well in time this season.

That is what KPL is asking for, even though we know that FKF had earlier on asserted that they shall use all the international breaks for the benefit of our national teams.

The reason why we ask them to do this is because we hope that the national team can save us the blushes of not going for an outing and losing miserably.

Let the lads take time off and cool their limbs while reflecting on how best to represent this sad country; to search deep in their hearts for the patriotic flow that may give them a better focus. It should also be a good time for the officials, and especially FKF, to think deeper about this thing we call Harambee Stars!

Surely, the team is below the level of history; the team is almost sinking to the bottom of Fifa rankings; former players of the national side have been shoved aside by the so called stakeholders; there are many wrongs in that team, including the coach who wears very large boots for his small feet. We must admit that we need a coach!

FKF should take time to think about their silly decisions which have come back to haunt them, for example relegating Nyamira Starlets and Baringo Starlets from the Women Premier league.

Now at the tail end of the league, they have been directed to reverse that direction. They must take this time to think about that and avoid repeating that asinine decision. Let us all take time to reflect during this short break!